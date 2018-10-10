Tammy Sytch thanks her supports
Sunny posted the following on her Facebook:
I’m home. From now on, my personal life will be kept private, and both of these pages will be taken down. I will eventually start a new PERSONAL page reserved for real friends and family only, and a business page for fans and bookings. Please respect my privacy, and only add the new personal page if you are, in fact, a real friend or family. Fans are welcome and encouraged to follow the fan/business page. Thank you all for your continued support in the recent months and in those to come. — Tam
original: Sunny Released on Parole
(Visited 1 times, 109 visits today)
Your personal life is never private because you’re always doing something stupid to get attention, whether you mean it or not. Your self destructive behavior will rear its ugly head once again. It’s just a matter of time.