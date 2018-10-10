Tammy Sytch thanks her supports

Sunny posted the following on her Facebook:

I’m home. From now on, my personal life will be kept private, and both of these pages will be taken down. I will eventually start a new PERSONAL page reserved for real friends and family only, and a business page for fans and bookings. Please respect my privacy, and only add the new personal page if you are, in fact, a real friend or family. Fans are welcome and encouraged to follow the fan/business page. Thank you all for your continued support in the recent months and in those to come. — Tam

original: Sunny Released on Parole

