Royal Rumble 2019 travel packages now on sale

WWE is selling travel packages for the Royal Rumble which will take place on January 27, 2019 from the Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona.

Four packages are available: Silver, Gold, VIP, and Royal. They all include a Royal Rumble ticket, NXT Takeover: Phoenix ticket, Royal Rumble Axxess ticket, RAW and Smackdown tickets, Breakfast with a WWE Superstar, and three or four nights accommodation in a Phoenix area hotel.

The Royal package also has an exclusive reception with WWE Superstars, a behind-the-scenes experience, and four commemorative chairs, one for each event. Tickets vary depending on which package you get.

Package prices start from $975 in a quad room for the lowest package and to $3,290 in a quad room for the Royal package. A one-person package for the Royal option will set you back $4,755.

Packages are available at RoyalRumbleTravel.com.

