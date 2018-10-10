LAX to have Musical Guest at Bound for Glory
Ortiz of LAX announced today on Twitter that Bodega Bamz will play LAX to the ring at Sunday’s Impact Bound for Glory PPV. Bamz is an American rapper and actor from Spanish Harlem in New York…
Ya don't wanna miss this! #Tanboys#Repost @OHLA
THIS SUNDAY WE WILL MAKE AN IMPACT OR DIE TRYING…TANBOYS x LAX… https://t.co/5mbhH0daUs
— Ortiz (@Ortiz5150) October 10, 2018
