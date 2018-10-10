Kingston Says He’d Like New Day to Take on The Elite

Kofi Kingston spoke on a media call about what tag team he’d like The New Day to face

On what tag team he would like to face if he could:

“It would be The Elite. It would be The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega. I think it’s something that from the moment we came out, people were like, ‘Oh, is this going to happen? I mean, The Young Bucks and Kenny, and The New Day, there are three of you’. They are so talented, and they’ve been able to do so many cool things all over the world, especially in Japan, which are… the way they’ve been able to do those cool things. I think it’s kind of a fantasy match-up that people have been waiting with bated breath to see. But, you never know what’s going to happen in the WWE. Never say never, and I hope that it does happen at some point in time, but I guess we will have to wait and find out.”

(Pro Wrestling & MMA World)

