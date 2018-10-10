John Cena Reveals Why He Cut His Hair, Talks Status With Nikki Bella

John Cena appeared on the Today Show on Tuesday, and during the appearance, spoke about his new hair and status with Nikki Bella…

On the new haircut, Cena said he was asked to grow his hair out by the director of the movie (Project X with Jackie Chan) and that was fine but then the jokes and the criticism started when he showed up to Super Show-Down. Regarding his relationship with Nikki Bella, Cena admits that he was vulnerable & genuine, but says he doesn’t regret speaking out and now he believes his personal life should be personal. He saw Nikki recently and says that everything was ok with them.

(Visited 1 times, 205 visits today)