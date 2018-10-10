Harley Race Using Scooter After Breaking Legs Last Year
In an interview with KCUR, it was revealed that Harley Race is still getting around with a scooter after breaking both of his legs in a fall last year. The interview focused on his training of other wrestlers. Here are highlights:
On growing up in a small town: “At that particular point in time, there was around 135 people in Quitman, Missouri. When I left there to go out on my own to really get involved in wrestling they were down to about 95 people.”
On his health issues: “If I could back myself up 30 years I would be the happiest man on the face of the Earth.”
On his wrestling school: “It gives me something to do other than just sit there in the house and wait on myself to die.”