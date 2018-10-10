Edge returning for Smackdown 1000

The 1000th episode of Smackdown takes place next week. The show is shaping up nicely. We already have some big appearances, including Batista, Rey Mysterio, the Undertaker and more. We also have a big match confirmed for the episode: Rey Mysterio vs Shinsuke Nakamura in a WWE World Cup qualifier.

A new segment has now been announced for the episode.

WWE has confirmed that Edge will be appearing on the episode. Edge will be hosting his signature segment, ‘The Cutting Edge’. Here is what WWE posted:

“The Rated-R Superstar is coming home.

Edge is returning to host a special edition of his talk show “The Cutting Edge” next Tuesday as part of SmackDown’s historic 1000th episode.

The WWE Hall of Famer was responsible for many of the blue brand’s greatest moments, whether it was stepping up as one of the SmackDown’s premiere Superstars after the initial brand split in 2002, his unforgettable Money in the Bank cash-in on The Undertaker or running roughshod over SmackDown with General Manager Vickie Guerrero in his corner.

What will he have to say? Find out when “The Cutting Edge” returns during SmackDown 1000, next Tuesday at 8/7 C on USA Network!”

(Pwguru)

(Visited 1 times, 37 visits today)