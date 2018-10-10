Buddy Murphy: “We are the best brand in the WWE”

Buddy Murphy was asked about which brand he thinks is the best in the WWE, which he responded 205 Live that features all cruiserweight stars.

“This is what we do. Not just me, all of 205 Live. We are the best brand in the WWE and I think tonight we proved that. We had 70,000 people out there who now know that.”

Since Triple H took over the creative 205 Live earlier this year, fans have been more prone to praise the show and tune in. WWE continues to make changes in order to improve and draw more viewers for the 205 Live brand, which appears to be working.

source: Fox Sports Australia

