10/8/18 Raw viewership

– Monday Night Raw coming off the Super Show-Down pay-per-view drew an average of 2,370,000 viewers, up 68,000 viewers from last week’s broadcast. Hour one drew a total of 2,530,000 viewers, followed by 2,390,000 viewers in the second hour, and then down to 2,200,000 viewers for the third and final hour. Raw was #5, #6, and #8 in the top 50 cable chart among the 18-49 demographic and #11 in overall viewership for the night while NFL and MLB games dominated primetime.

(Ratings credit: Showbuzzdaily.com)

Click here for the 2018 viewership grid

(Visited 1 times, 17 visits today)