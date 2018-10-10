10/10/18 WWE 205 Recap: Rush vs. Dorado; Mr. and Mrs. Kanellis Debut; Alexander vs. Nese Main Event

205 Live opens with a recap of the WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match between Cedric Alexander and Buddy Murphy from this past Saturday at Super Show-Down, in which Murphy won the title. The opening credits roll, and Nigel McGuinness, Percy Watson, and Vic Joseph welcome us to the show. We see that Alexander will take on Tony Nese later tonight.

Match #1 – Singles Match: Lio Rush vs. Lince Dorado

They lock up and Rush applies a wrist-lock. Dorado turns it into one of his own and then drops Rush with an arm-drag. Rush comes back with one of his own and then they both go for dropkicks and then stand at a stalemate. Rush goes on the attack and delivers a few body shots against the ropes. Dorado comes back with a dropkick, but Rush slaps him across the face. Dorado catches Rush with a back-breaker and goes for the cover, but Rush kicks out at one. Dorado connects with body shots and slams Rush into the turnbuckle. Dorado goes to the ropes, but Rush knocks him to the floor. Rush connects with a suicide dive and then slams Dorado into the barricade. Rush tosses Dorado back into the ring and goes for the cover, but Dorado kicks out at one. Rush kicks Dorado in the midsection and then delivers right hands in the corner.

Rush delivers a belly-to-back suplex and goes for the cover, but Dorado kicks out at two. Rush applies a waist-lock submission, but Dorado gets free. Rush keeps the attack going and drops Dorado with a right hand. Rush goes after Dorado’s mask, but Dorado fights him off with right hands. Dorado runs the ropes, but Rush cuts him off with a dropkick. Dorado comes back with a slap across the chest and then a kick to the back of the head. Dorado keeps Rush grounded and then delivers a cross-body. Dorado goes for the cover, but Rush kicks out at two. Rush comes back with a few kicks and then delivers a spinning face-buster. Rush goes for the cover, but Dorado kicks out at two. Rush goes up top, but Dorado rolls out of the way. Dorado catches Rush with a roll-up, but Rush kicks out at two. Dorado delivers a superkick and then connects with the Bronco Buster.

Dorado delivers the springboard stunner and then connects with a suicide dive on the floor. Dorado tosses Rush back into the ring, but Mike Kanellis’s music hits and Maria Kanellis come to the stage. Mike Kanellis attacks Dorado from behind and beats him down in the ring.

Winner via disqualification: Lince Dorado

We see a promo from Buddy Murphy. He says you can’t stop the unstoppable and he proved that when he became the new WWE Cruiserweight Champion. He says he won’t be on 205 Live tonight because he decided to stay in Melbourne. He says he does what he wants, when he wants, and he will come back to 205 Live when he’s ready.

We see Cedric Alexander and Mustafa Ali. Ali asks if Alexander is good, and he says he is. Ali says he has a match against Hideo Itami in two weeks and it will be Falls Count Anywhere. Ali asks Alexander if he thinks his match tonight is too soon, but Alexander shuts him down. Alexander says he will take care of Tony Nese tonight and then go on to regain the Cruiserweight Championship.

We take a look back to last week’s show and revisit Drew Gulak and Gentleman Jack Gallagher turning on and beating down The Brian Kendrick. We then see a promo from Gulak and Gallagher. Gulak says it is difficult when a partnership dissolves. Gallagher says Kendrick became too sentimental and Gulak adds that he lost his edge. Gulak says they can’t waste time wondering “what if?” He says they will also take care of Akira Tozawa next week and no one will stand in their way of creating a better 205 Live.

Match #2 – Singles Match: Cedric Alexander vs. Tony Nese

