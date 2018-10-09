WWE signs a former Impact Knockout?

According to a new report, Chelsea Green (Laurel Van Ness) has signed a contract with WWE. Rovert, who has broken NXT news in the past, posted to Twitter stating that Green reported to the WWE Performance Center earlier this week.

Chelsea Green reported to the WWE Performance Center this week and has been signed by WWE. — rovert (@SoDuTw) October 9, 2018

Green attended the WWE tryouts in June and has been open about the tryout, saying in July that she felt good about how the tryout went.

Green is presently dating WWE superstar Zack Ryder.

(Visited 1 times, 157 visits today)