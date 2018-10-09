WWE Mixed Match Challenge Coverage: Strowman/Moon vs. Balor/Bayley; Styles/Flair vs. Truth/Carmella

The show opens with a preview of tonight’s two matches and then Michael Cole, Renee Young, and Vic Joseph welcome us to the show.

—

Match #1 – Mixed Match Challenge Tournament Match: B’N’B (Finn Balor and Bayley) vs. Monster Eclipse (Braun Strowman and Ember Moon)

Bayley and Moon start the match with a lock-up. Moon applies a side-headlock, but Bayley sends her off the ropes. Moon drops her with a shoulder tackle and then delivers an arm-drag. Bayley comes back with a clothesline and then a sliding forearm shot. Strowman tags in and Balor enters as well. Balor connects with a few kicks and then delivers one to the face as well. Moon and Bayley get into the ring and Baylet drops her with a hurricanrana. Strowman comes back and drops Balor with a clothesline and then delivers a clubbing shot to the chest. Strowman wrenches Balor’s neck and then turns it into a rear chin-lock. Strowman slams Balor to the mat and then kicks him into the corner. Strowman whips Balor into the opposite corner and then delivers a headbutt. Balor comes back and kicks Strowman in the face and goes for a tag, but Strowman catches him and slams him into the corner.

Strowman charges, but Balor dodges and tags in Bayley. Moon enters as well and Bayley takes control of the match. Bayley goes up and over Moon in the corner, but Moon catches her and delivers a gut-buster. Moon clotheslines Bayley in the corner and backs away, but Bayley chases her and kicks her in the face. Moon comes back and connects with a cross-body and goes for the cover, but Bayley kicks out at two. Bayley comes back with a knee strike to the face and gets a two count of her own. Moon counters back and takes Bayley to the mat. Moon goes up top, but Bayley cuts her off. Bayley delivers the Bayley-to-Belly and goes for the cover, but Strowman drags Moon to the corner. Strowman tags in and charges at Balor, but Balor dodges and goes up top. Balor delivers a double stomp to Strowman’s back and goes back up top. Balor goes for Coup de Grace, but Strowman moves and then delivers the power slam and gets the pin fall.

Winners: Monster Eclipse

-After the match, we see that Country Dominance (Bobby Lashley and Mickie James) will take on Team Pawz (Natalya and a new partner to be named) on next week’s show. Kevin Owens was injured on Raw, so Natalya will need a new partner.

—

Match #2 – Mixed Match Challenge Tournament Match: The Fabulous Truth (R-Truth and Carmella) vs. Fenomenal Flair (AJ Styles and Charlotte Flair)

Styles and Truth start the match with a lock-up. Truth applies a side-headlock, but Styles sends him off the ropes. They are at a stalemate and Truth and Styles have a mini dance off. Carmella and Flair tag in and all four of them take a dance break. Carmella, Truth, and Flair all do the splits, but Styles can’t do them. Carmella drops Styles with a hurricanrana and ducks away from Flair. Flair delivers a few chops and then chases Carmella around the ring. Carmella gets back into the ring and tries to escape again, but Flair stops her. Flair goes for the Figure Four, but Carmella kicks her away and gets to the outside. Flair goes after her and slams her to the floor and then tosses her back into the ring. Flair delivers a back drop and goes for the cover, but Carmella turns it into the Code of Silence. Flair gets up, but Carmella rolls her up for a two count.

Carmella and Flair each delivers a clothesline and both women are down. Styles and Truth tag in and Styles takes advantage with a few clotheslines. Styles goes for the cover, but Carmella breaks it up. Truth comes back with a kick to the midsection and then delivers an ax kick. Truth goes for the cover, but Flair breaks it up. Carmella superkicks Flair and Styles goes for a sunset flip and Truth holds onto Carmella. Flair knocks Carmella to the floor and Styles completes the sunset flip for the three count.

Winners: Fenomenal Flair

-After the match, we see that Awe-Ska (The Miz and Asuka) will take on Ravishing Rusev Day (Rusev and Lana) on next week’s show.

Mixed Match Challenge Tournament Standings:

Raw Division:

1. Monster Eclipse (Braun Strowman and Ember Moon): 2-0

2. Country Dominance (Bobby Lashley and Mickie James): 1-0

3. B’N’B (Finn Balor and Bayley): 1-1

4. Team Pawz (Natalya and TBD): 0-1

5. Mahalicia (Jinder Mahal and Alicia Fox): 0-2

Smackdown Live Division:

1. Fenomenal Flair (AJ Styles and Charlotte Flair): 2-0

2. Awe-Ska (The Miz and Asuka): 1-0

3. Day One Glow (Jimmy Uso and Naomi): 1-1

4. Ravishing Rusev Day (Rusev and Lana): 0-1

5. The Fabulous Truth (R-Truth an Carmella): 0-2

