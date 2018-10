Updated WWE Evolution PPV card

The updated WWE Evolution card can be found below …

* RAW Women’s Championship Match: Nikki Bella vs. Ronda Rousey

* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Shayna Baszler vs. Kairi Sane

* Mickie James and Alexa Bliss vs. Lita and Trish Stratus

