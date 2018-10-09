Updated card for the 2018 NJPW Power Struggle event

Oct 9, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck

Here is the updated card for the 2018 NJPW Power Struggle event, which will take place on November 3rd and air live on New Japan World…

* Kazuchka Okada & Beretta vs. Jay White & Bad Luck Fale
* Hiroshi Tanahashi & David Finlay vs. The Golden Lovers
* Super Junior Tag League Finals
* Tetsuya Naito vs. Zack Sabre Jr
* NEVER Title Match: Champion Taichi vs. Will Ospreay
* IC Title Match: Champion Chris Jericho vs. EVIL

(Visited 1 times, 26 visits today)

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags:

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

10/3/18 Impact Press Pass with Eddie Edwards & Moose

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal