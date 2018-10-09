Here is the updated card for the 2018 NJPW Power Struggle event, which will take place on November 3rd and air live on New Japan World…

* Kazuchka Okada & Beretta vs. Jay White & Bad Luck Fale

* Hiroshi Tanahashi & David Finlay vs. The Golden Lovers

* Super Junior Tag League Finals

* Tetsuya Naito vs. Zack Sabre Jr

* NEVER Title Match: Champion Taichi vs. Will Ospreay

* IC Title Match: Champion Chris Jericho vs. EVIL

(Visited 1 times, 26 visits today)