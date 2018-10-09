Updated card for the 2018 NJPW Power Struggle event
Here is the updated card for the 2018 NJPW Power Struggle event, which will take place on November 3rd and air live on New Japan World…
* Kazuchka Okada & Beretta vs. Jay White & Bad Luck Fale
* Hiroshi Tanahashi & David Finlay vs. The Golden Lovers
* Super Junior Tag League Finals
* Tetsuya Naito vs. Zack Sabre Jr
* NEVER Title Match: Champion Taichi vs. Will Ospreay
* IC Title Match: Champion Chris Jericho vs. EVIL
