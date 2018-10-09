Sunny Released on Parole

WWE Hall of Famer Tammy “Sunny” Sytch was released from the Carbon County Correctional Facility in Pennsylvania today, according to PWInsider. She is now on parole.

Sunny had been incarcerated since late March after being extradited from the Monmouth County Correctional Facility in New Jersey. She had been held in New Jersey since being arrested for failing to appear in court for two DUI arrests in New Jersey earlier this year. While Sunny was being processed for multiple charges in Jersey, police learned she was a fugitive from justice as a motion had been filed in Pennsylvania in August 2017, which asked that her February 2017 parole in Pennsylvania be revoked. There’s no word yet on if Sunny’s legal issues in New Jersey have been resolved.

Sunny’s 2015 DUI charges in Pennsylvania came from three separate incidents. She was arrested for DUI on May 30, 2015 in Mahoning Township, PA after police witnessed her driving erratically into a Wal-Mart parking lot. She was then arrested again in Lehighton, PA on June 1, 2015 after her car crossed the center yellow line multiple times, then entered oncoming traffic. She was unable to provide proof of insurance or a valid driver’s license. The PA State Trooper noted that her eyes were bloodshot and glassy, and that she smelled like alcohol. There was an open bottle of Coors Light beer in the passenger side of the car, and another 11 unopened beers. Sunny claimed she had been drinking the night before and was just driving to get milk & eggs when stopped. She stumbled when asked to get out of the vehicle and had problems with her balance. Sunny was then arrested again on June 20, 2015 in Towamensing Township, PA after crashing her car into a ditch. She told police that her GPS told her to make a “sudden turn” and that’s why she turned wide into a ditch. The officer from that incident noted that she smelled like alcohol and had bloodshot eyes. He asked her to take a field sobriety test but she claimed she was “in too much pain due to her recently blacking out and falling down the steps.”

The WWE Hall of Famer later plead guilty to DUI in all three cases, and one count of driving without a license. Prosecutors decided to dismiss the lesser charges in each case, as a part of her guilty plea. She was sentenced to 97 days in prison on August 18, 2016, but then given credit for 95 days in rehab. WWE paid for her final 60 days in rehab. She was also given credit for two days spent in jail. Sunny was also sentenced to 5 years of probation with bi-weekly alcohol testing, 125 hours of community service and $2,100 in fines. She was released but warned by the judge that she would be in trouble if she had any more issues during her 5 years of probation. 18 days into the probation, Sunny was arrested in Northampton County, PA. She plead guilty to driving without a license, driving an unregistered vehicle, operating a vehicle without insurance, displaying license plated on a car to which they didn’t belong, operating a vehicle without proper inspection and driving without evidence of an emission inspection. She was fined $1,496.45 and prosecutors decided to drop a charge of receiving stolen property, which was the most severe charge against her. They also dropped a charge of fraudulent use or removal of registered license plates.

Sunny’s troubles continued when she was rushed to a hospital in Palmerton, PA on September 12, 2016. She was charged with possession of alcohol and being under the influence of alcohol, which led to a probation violation. She was released from the hospital on September 20 and arrested again on September 23 of that year after she was brought back to the hospital when police were called to her home. She was then charged with being under the influence of alcohol, another probation violation. Sunny was then taken into custody, from the hospital, and taken to the Carbon County Correctional Facility. She was locked up for 5 months and paroled in February 2017. She then agreed to attend WWE-sponsored rehab once again. A petition was later filed on August 22, 2017 that requested the judge revoke her parole. A bench warrant was issued the next day but authorities were unable to arrest her because she was no longer living in the area. She was then arrested in New Jersey back in March. Before the March arrest on the warrant from Pennsylvania, Sunny was arrested twice in New Jersey – for DUI on January 23 and then DUI & leaving the scene of an accident on February 2.

There’s no word yet on what the immediate future holds for Sunny but we will keep you updated.

source: dailywrestlingnews.com

