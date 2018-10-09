Photos: Alexa Bliss and Mickie James at the American Music Awards

Oct 9, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck
Some Red Carpet fun 😘
A post shared by Lexi Kaufman (@alexa_bliss_wwe_) on Oct 9, 2018 at 7:37pm PDT
With @themickiejames at the #AmericanMusicAwards !!
A post shared by Lexi Kaufman (@alexa_bliss_wwe_) on Oct 9, 2018 at 7:33pm PDT
#AMAs
A post shared by Lexi Kaufman (@alexa_bliss_wwe_) on Oct 9, 2018 at 7:49pm PDT
A post shared by Lexi Kaufman (@alexa_bliss_wwe_) on Oct 9, 2018 at 7:38pm PDT
