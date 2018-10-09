Paige says she pitched the idea of being SmackDown GM to Vince McMahon

Oct 9, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck

“I actually pitched the idea, too. I knew a few months back that I pretty much wasn’t going to be wrestling anymore, so I was constantly pitching ideas of what I could do. Maybe I could manage someone and be the female Paul Heyman. I was constantly pitching. I think Vince McMahon already had the idea to make me general manager. That was his idea… I’m just so happy. It was a rollercoaster of emotions over two days. WWE has been so fantastic. They still believed I should be doing something and gave me such a big role… Shane McMahon really helped me the first couple of weeks. Then he stepped down, so I could solidify my spot. I have been having so much fun. I love working with the girls and guys.”

source: tvinsider.com

