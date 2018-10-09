New Speculation on Why Sasha Banks is Off WWE TV

According to Joe Peisich and the Barnburner’s No Holds Barred podcast, the latest speculation on why Sasha Banks isn’t on TV Is not that she’s injured, but that she “needed a break.”

“What’s going on with Sasha Banks? Did Sasha Banks pull a Shawn Michaels and take her ball and go home? I have heard, I can’t confirm because the only person that can confirm it is Sasha and I haven’t talked to her but I have heard that she just needed a break. A mental break or whatever. She just needed a break. What does that mean? I don’t know. How are the other ladies looking at that, I have no idea but she needed a break and all that.”

