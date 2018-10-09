Mustafa Ali Working November EVOLVE Events

EVOLVE announced this afternoon that WWE 205 Live star Mustafa Ali will be in action at their November 9th Detroit, Michigan and November 10th Chicago return. Adam Cole & Velveteen Dream both recently worked EVOLVE events in “for the live crowd only” matches…

EVOLVE returns to Detroit on Nov. 9th and Chicago on Nov. 10th with WWE Superstar Mustafa Ali in action! More details coming in today's WWN Alerts. — EVOLVE Wrestling (@WWNEVOLVE) October 9, 2018

