Mustafa Ali Working November EVOLVE Events

Oct 9, 2018 - by James Walsh

EVOLVE announced this afternoon that WWE 205 Live star Mustafa Ali will be in action at their November 9th Detroit, Michigan and November 10th Chicago return. Adam Cole & Velveteen Dream both recently worked EVOLVE events in “for the live crowd only” matches…

(Visited 1 times, 29 visits today)

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags:

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

10/3/18 Impact Press Pass with Eddie Edwards & Moose

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal