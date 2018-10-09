Mick Foley, Abyss, Crimson, Mike Bucci, more confirmed for OVW 1000

Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW) will be holding its 1000th TV episode on October 10 in Louisville, Kentucky. The event will air live on Fite.tv as a special iPPV event. The card will be held at 4th Street Live. The show will be featuring special appearances by WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley, Jim Cornette, OVW founder Danny Davis, Al Snow, Ken Anderson, ODB, Victoria, and many more.

The event is also set to feature the finals of a tournament to crown a new OVW champion. Former WWE Superstars Hurricane Helms, Billy Gunn, Tommy Dreamer are set to take part in the tournament. Other stars set to take part in the tournament include Abyss, Crimson, and more.

