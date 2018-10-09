David Arquette praises WWE, NXT, would like to work with Tommaso Ciampa

David Arquette did an interview with Wrestling Inc where he praised WWE, especially NXT, and said he would love to work with the current NXT champion Tommaso Ciampa. Here are highlights:

Being Compared To Andy Kaufman: “No one can hold his torch, he was a unique individual. I’m not doing inter-gender stuff, I’m really trying to compete on a serious level.”

Working With WWE: “I’m a huge fan of WWE and I have the utmost respect for what they’ve done in the business over there. I love NXT, what they’re doing is incredible. I don’t know, if anything made sense, I also don’t want to ruffle any feathers in that world. I don’t want to do anything I don’t deserve. you know what I’m saying?”

The idea of possibly working with NXT’s Tommaso Ciampa: “Oh my God I would love that, I’m just a huge fan of him. He’s probably one of the best heels in the business right now. He’s such a cool heel.

(The Spotlight)

