Backstage News On WWE Changing Top WWE Evolution PPV Matches

It was announced on last night’s WWE Raw that the Alexa Bliss vs. Trish Stratus and Mickie James vs. Lita scheduled singles matches for the WWE Evolution had been changed to a tag match. According to Dave Meltzer on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, the plan was reportedly always for it to be a tag team match, and that WWE only announced the Stratus vs. Bliss match to boost ticket sales early on, since they didn’t want to announce the Ronda Rousey vs. Nikki Bella match until they shot the angle for it last night.

