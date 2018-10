10/9/18 Smackdown Live Preview

The official WWE bullet points for SmackDown Live tonight are below.

* Lynch vs. Flair – SmackDown Women’s Title (if Becky gets DQ’ed she loses the title)

* Jeff Hardy and Samoa Joe to battle in World Cup Qualifying Match

* Big Show returns to collide with Randy Orton in WWE World Cup Qualifying Match

* WWE Champion AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan to appear on “Miz TV”

Join us at 8PM ET tonight for live coverage of Smackdown Live

