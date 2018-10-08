Trish Stratus on Raw tonight for Evolution build-up

Oct 8, 2018 - by Colin Vassallo

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus will be appearing on Monday Night Raw tonight as the build towards Evolution kicks off.

Trish, who showed up on Raw in Toronto a few weeks ago to confront Elias, will be wrestling Alexa Bliss in just under 20 days on the first-ever all-women’s WWE pay-per-view. Things will get more clear over the next few weeks as more matches will be announced for the show.

Meanwhile, both Triple H and Shawn Michaels will be on Raw as well for the fallout from the Super Show-Down pay-per-view. While Triple H was victorious against The Undertaker, Taker and Kane had the last laugh as they left both DX members laying motionless in the ring following a curtain call.

(Visited 1 times, 57 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags:

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

10/3/18 Impact Press Pass with Eddie Edwards & Moose

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal