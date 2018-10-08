Trish Stratus on Raw tonight for Evolution build-up

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus will be appearing on Monday Night Raw tonight as the build towards Evolution kicks off.

Trish, who showed up on Raw in Toronto a few weeks ago to confront Elias, will be wrestling Alexa Bliss in just under 20 days on the first-ever all-women’s WWE pay-per-view. Things will get more clear over the next few weeks as more matches will be announced for the show.

Meanwhile, both Triple H and Shawn Michaels will be on Raw as well for the fallout from the Super Show-Down pay-per-view. While Triple H was victorious against The Undertaker, Taker and Kane had the last laugh as they left both DX members laying motionless in the ring following a curtain call.

