Sunday October 28th I will shock the world. The days leading up to Evolution I will prove to you all that I will be ready to beat an Olympic athlete. That I can be badder than the baddest one of the all. The 28th I’ll start my new reign. And it’ll be the longest of them all. N pic.twitter.com/XjVWXIL6xK

— Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) October 9, 2018