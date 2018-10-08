“Superstar” Billy Graham: Summary of My 3rd Quarter Royalty Earnings

Oct 8, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck

WWE hall of famer “Superstar” Billy Graham posted the following on Facebook…

Summary of My 3rd Quarter Royalty Earnings

Hello fans all over the world. I have just received my Third Quarter earnings statement and thought I would share it with you below. I must say that the WWE accounting folks are as good as they get and never make a mistake. Also, that I am very proud to have a Legends Contract, thank you again to HHH !!! I just wish I could get a few more things going like the release of my book, Tangled Ropes and my DVD, Twenty Years Too Soon . Just to clarify one thing for you good folks out there in the WWE Universe. I was given a $10,000 Nostalgia advance 3 years ago on this past September 15th. Now, you must pay off that advance before you can start earning a profit. It is a 5 year deal so I don’t have much time left. Please enjoy this official WWE report and pass it along to your friends. A very rare document for the fans to see indeed !!! Peace to one and all !!! Superstar Billy Graham.

https://www.gofundme.com/superstarbg

(Visited 1 times, 134 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags:

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

10/3/18 Impact Press Pass with Eddie Edwards & Moose

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal