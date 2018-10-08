Paige talks about Alberto El Patron talking about her mental health

“I chose not to reply to that at the second. It hurt my feelings; but, I didn’t want him to know it hurt my feelings at that point. It wasn’t like it hurt my feelings in like, ‘Oh, I can’t believe you said that about me.’ You’re making fun of someone that had mental health issues. Like, who does that? I’m glad that he’s moved on and found someone. I love that. I want him & I want his family to be happy. I just wanted him to leave me alone. After a year of us not being together, I never expected him to bring me up. I was like I’m not even gonna respond to that right now. I wish him the best of luck. You don’t make fun of someone that has mental health issues. He knew I was depressed and how I was at the bottom and I wanted to kill myself. He knew all that stuff, so to throw it out there like that is pretty mean. It’s uncalled for, unnecessary. I was like, ‘Am I being bullied right now? What is going on here?'”

source: Chasing Glory with Lilian Garcia

