Notes on Kurt Angle, John Cena, and Erick Rowan

– Kurt Angle says his dream match is still Daniel Bryan: “Daniel IS my dream match. To be honest, I’m not sure that I’m his dream match. It takes two to tango.” (via Angle’s latest Q & A)

– PWinsider reports that Erick Rowan was in Birmingham recently for a check up on his bicep tear.

– Cena is having fun in China:

– Speaking of Cena, he will be a host on The Today Show again this Tuesday.

