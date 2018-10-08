More on Neville’s return to the ring

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Neville had been in talks with numerous promotions and made it known to them that he was waiting for a date he can return. He then stopped responding to messages and returned to Dragon Gate on October 2nd under his old name “Pac”. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter also notes that according to one person close to Neville, he loves and always has loved Dragon Gate and considers that he’s finally able to come home.

(The Spotlight)

(Visited 1 times, 185 visits today)