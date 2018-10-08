Impact’s Bound For Glory Features Real-Life Newlyweds Looking To Make Pro Wrestling History

For Immediate Release – October 8, 2018

BFG Will Be Promotion’s First Pay-Per-View in New York City

NEW YORK – Newlyweds Johnny Impact and Taya Valkyrie are looking for record-setting real-life bliss inside a wrestling ring when both compete at Bound For Glory on Sunday, Oct. 14 in New York City. The live pay-per-view extravaganza from IMPACT Wrestling, presented by COMDA.com, will be held at the sold-out Melrose Ballroom.

Both will be competing for world titles of a major wrestling promotion on the same night, which is a first. If they both win their respective matches, that will be history-making, too.

Johnny Impact challenges reigning World Champion Austin Aries, who has held the title for most of 2018 and is a three-time champion. Valkyrie, meanwhile, faces Knockouts Champion Tessa Blanchard, a third-generation wrestler in her first-ever title run.

Impact and Valkyrie tied the knot this past June, with many personalities from their wrestling lives attending, including WWE Superstars The Miz, Dolph Ziggler and Zack Ryder. Ironically, Impact wasn’t around for much of his wedding planning, as he was instead in Fiji, filming Season 37 of the hit CBS TV show Survivor, which kicked off on Sept. 26.

Impact is hosting a live Survivor Viewing Party on Wednesday, Oct. 10, at McHale’s Bar & Grill (251 West 51st Street) in New York City, starting at 8 p.m. ET. Valkyrie also will attend, along with other Survivor contestants, past and present.

IMPACT Wrestling has many other noteworthy New York events surrounding Bound For Glory. On Saturday, Oct. 13, “The Monster” Abyss will be inducted into the IMPACT Wrestling Hall of Fame, a prestigious club that also includes Kurt Angle, Sting, Jeff Jarrett, Gail Kim and others. The Hall of Fame ceremony will be held at McHale’s Bar & Grill in New York City, starting at 8 p.m.

On Monday and Tuesday, Oct. 15-16, IMPACT Wrestling will present television tapings for its flagship weekly show IMPACT!, which airs every Thursday night (8 p.m. ET) on Pop TV across the U.S. Both shows will take place at Melrose Ballroom, beginning at 7 p.m.

Johnny Impact, who was born and raised in Southern California, has been wrestling professionally since 2002 and has been a shining star in the U.S. and Mexico, where he also has competed for Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide. He is a crossover star, appearing on various TV shows and adding numerous film credits to his resume, including Boone: The Bounty Hunter, which he created, co-wrote and served as executive producer.

Impact’s latest film project is Strange Nature, which premiered in select theaters on Sept. 22. The horror-thriller film also stars Stephen Tobolowsky, Lisa Sheridan and Carlos Alazraqui, and marks the directorial debut of James Ojala.

Kicking off Sunday, Oct. 14, at 8 p.m. ET, IMPACT Wrestling’s Bound For Glory will be available globally on cable, satellite and digital pay-per-view, including DISH, DirecTV, iN Demand, Vubiquity, Rogers, Bell, Shaw, Sasktel and the FITE.tv live streaming app for a suggested retail price of $39.95.

