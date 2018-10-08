AS I SEE IT 10/8: More helping for the Holidays and standing up against hate

AS I SEE IT

Bob Magee

Pro Wrestling: Between the Sheets

PWBTS.com

PWBTS on Facebook

As we turn the page to the last months of 2018, rather than engage in the yearly retail orgy known by corporate America as “The Holidays”…we remember the real reason for this time of year.

In keeping with the actual spirit of the seasons… the season of light that is Hanukkah and the season of the Christchild, the wrestling community will reach out to those in need. Independent promotions hold a wide variety of events to benefit or do collections for various food pantries, fundraisers for homeless or domestic violence shelters…and lots and lots of Toys for Tots drives, as well as events benefiting other charities.

Before I list the shows, here are two different efforts you can personally help with…

The Jewish Community Center of Northern Virginia, home venue of NOVA Pro Wrestling, which runs shows in northern Virginia (and is run by a longtime friend of mine) has been attacked yet again by anti-Semitic vandals. 18 swastikas were spraypainted on the front of the building. Fairfax County police were called immediately, and are investigating. The graffiti is in the process of being removed. It’s the second time that Jewish Community Center of Northern Virginia has suffered such anti-Semitic attacks. Other local churches have suffered recent vandalism.

NOVA Pro Wrestling asks on behalf of the JCC that if you have any free time today to give them a call 703-323-0880 to help lend a hand. If you’d like to donate to the JCC to help financially with the restoration, please visit the JCC fundraising site here.

Then, CHIKARA, CZW and all around talented indy wrestler Tim Donst shared the story of Kayden Reinke, who handles digital work for the Powerbomb.tv service. Reinke is going through a bone marrow transplant and needed chemotherapy as a result of an lifelong immune auto-deficency. Donst knows the challenge all too well as he had to beat a cancerous kidney tumor in 2015.

Donst said:

“Shout out to the biggest wrestling fan I know @KVR216 who is going thru chemo right now at Bethesda hospital. You are an amazing, tough and versatile human being. Your positivity in the midst of all this is admired by all. You are way stronger than I’ll ever be. You got this!”

Kayden Reinke shared the details on the GoFundMe that Donst forwarded…

I’m not one to use something like this unless i absolutely have to so…basically my entire life I’ve dealt with a ton of health issues that were diagnosed as immune deficiency which constantly sent me back & forth to the hospital with unknown as well as known issues, over the last few years that diagnoses has changed into something a lot more unknown and difficult to fix and that’s a gene mutation that 1 of 18 people have been diagnosed with. In the last few years I’ve traveled to 2 new hospitals and been put on numerous new medicines as preventatives of any other issues. Mid last year I made the decision to go through with a bone marrow transplant to hopefully cure everything I deal with.

With all the issues and appointments it prevents me from being able to work and help with this process like i’d hope. it got to the point of needing to make a go fund me just to make sure everything is 100% covered for me and grandma throughout this process (which sounds so desperate and I hate it) if you’re able to help what so ever I sincerely appreciate it.

Reinke’s GoFund Me can be found here.

This is just a part of the wrestling community will reach out to those in need with benefits or collections for various food pantries, fundraisers for homeless or domestic violence shelters…and lots and lots of Toys for Tots drives, collecting warm coats and events benefiting other charities.

Over the years, promotions in my Philadelphia/South Jersey area ranging from the family-friendly United Wrestling Coalition (for TWENTY YEARS) to the hardcore themed Combat Zone Wrestling (for 13 years) to indies of various sizes and types throughout the United States and Canada run such events from October to the Holidays and beyond.

24 events have been officially announced or held so far, with others agreed to but yet to be announced:

* Tri City Wrestling presented the fourth annual Cassidy Christie Memorial Cup event on October 6 in Bay City, MI. The show benefited the Cassidy Christie Memorial Scholarship and raised $3,334…well over $1,000 more than last year.

* Showcase Pro Wrestling will hold food drives at its six scheduled shows from October 6 through December 15 ; in Woonsocket, RI (October 6, November 2, December 7) and Taunton, MA (October 13, November 3, December 15), collecting food for Harvest Community Church.

* Classic Championship Wrestling will return to Camp Hill, PA on October 14 for “It’s Good To Be The Queen”. The promotion will begin its yearly toy drive in conjunction with the local Elks Lodge, with collection barrels at the Lodge through December.

* Appalachian Mountain Wrestling will do their annual toy collection for the underprivileged children of Boone County at both their November 3 at Knox County Middle School, Barbourville, KY; and Miller Family Fun Center, Hazard, KY on November 10 Holiday Tour shows

* Hoosier Pro Wrestling will hold the first of their two annual Firemen’s Cheer Fund Toy Drive shows on November 3 in Columbus, IN.

* Live Pro Wrestling returns to Renfrew, ON on November 3 in a taping for Yourtv Ottawa Valley, non-perishable food and money are being collected for the Renfrew Food Bank.

* PWX Wrestling will hold Headlock 4 Hospitals on November 9 in Shelby, NC to benefit Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

* UWE Pro Wrestling presents its annual Headlock for Hunger event on November 11 at The Wex, 1320 N Mitchell St, Cadillac, MI. The event benefits local Cadillac service agency Shepard’s Table. The promotion and its talent collect food for two months prior to the event for donation.

* Brew City Wrestling holds its annual Headlock on Hunger show on November 17 at the Waukesha Elks Lodge, 2301 Springdale Road, Waukesha, WI.

* All Pro Wrestling and the Food Bank of Northern Nevada will again hold Headlock on Hunger on November 17 at the Edward C Reed High School, Sparks, NV. Last year, they EXCEEDED their goal of enough collected for TEN THOUSAND MEALS

* AWC Wrestling will hold their annual Toys for Tots benefit on November 17 in Morganton, NC.

* NOVA Pro Wrestling will again help the Jewish Community Center of Fairfax, VA on November 23 with its FACETS Toy Collection at its “11th Dimension” show at the JCC in Fairfax, VA.

* Hoosier Pro Wrestling will hold the second of their two annual Firemen’s Cheer Fund Toy Drive shows on December 1 in Columbus, IN

* United Wrestling Coalition will hold their TWENTIETH ANNUAL Toys for Tots show on December 1 in Wrightstown, NJ.

* MCW Pro Wrestling holds its annual Toys for Tots show on December 1 in Joppa, MD.

* ECWA Pro Wrestling has scheduled its annual Toys for Tots show on December 1 at Asbury United Methodist Church, New Castle, DE

* Ontario’s Crossfire Wrestling will hold its annual Jingle Bell Brawl on December 2. In past years these events have benefited the Niagara Children’s Foundation.

* Harley Race’s World League Wrestling will again present their December holiday show (date TBA) in Troy. MO to raise monetary donations for its local community food pantry, The Bread For Life Food Pantry, that helps those in need in their local community in Lincoln County.

* UWE Pro Wrestling and Santas Helping Hands come together on December 15 at The Wex, 1320 N Mitchell St, Cadillac, MI to collect gifts for the underprivileged kids in town. All seating only $5. Bring a gift for someone less fortunate.

Until next time….

If you have comments or questions, or if you’d like to add the AS I SEE IT blog to your website or social media, I can be reached by e-mail at bobmagee1@hotmail.com or bobmagee856@gmail.com

(Visited 1 times, 7 visits today)