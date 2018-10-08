10/8/18 WWE Raw results from Chicago, IL

By Achal Mohindra

Raw kicks of with Triple H coming out, followed by Shawn Michaels, Triple H says 25 years it takes to climb a mountain, you climb that mountain, he and I should be standing on top because we made it this past Saturday, but the avalanche fell on us makes the mountain to possibly be a lie the whole time, (we are shown video package from WWE Super showdown this past Saturday from Australia with both Shawn Michaels and Kane getting involved and Triple H picking up the win and then The Undertaker and Kane attacking them after the match with Triple H being dropped with a Tombstone and Kane chokeslamming Shawn Michaels through the announce table. Respect is when you take someone you idolize under their wing, respect like when you fight everyone side by side, when you stick to your word that is respect. Shawn says you use to respect them from what they respect, respect is no longer a two way street, it is a long way from Australia to Chicago and a lot of thinking time, a beat down we took. Last 8 ½ years I have honored my word which never existed at all, the door opened of the plane and you said three words I I thought I would never hear, HHH says Are You Ready? Question isn’t for Shawn but Undertaker and Kane, Crown Jewel are you ready? Shawn Michaels D-Generation X is ready, I have no respect and I’ve got two words for you Suck It, Shawn and Triple H rip of t-shirts to reveal DX shirts. Shawn and Triple H do the classic DX pose to the crowd as DX music is playing.

Michael Cole, Renee Young and Corey Graves inform us about two WWE Super Showdown rematches, Braun Strowman, Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler Vs The Shield, The Riott Squad Vs Bella Twins and Ronda Rousey, Trish Stratus returns to Raw before match at Evolution, up next Bobby Lashley Vs Kevin Owens.

Match 1: Bobby Lashley w/Lio Rush Vs Kevin Owens

Bobby Lashley picks up the win when Kevin Owens climbs to the rope, Lio Rush distracts him allowing Lashley to work on his legs and then nail a powerslam for the win for Bobby Lashley

Winner via Pinfall Bobby Lashley

After the match Bobby Lashley continues to work on the injured knee of Owens wrapping it around the ring post followed by the other leg. Crowd are booing Lashley. Lashley and Lio Rush leave together.

We cut back to Michael Cole, Renee Young and Corey Graves who hype Crown Jewel and says there will be the WWE World Cup and one person who doesn’t need to qualify is John Cena.

We are told later tonight Battle Royal Qualification for WWE World Cup at Crown Jewel setup by Baron Corbin for later tonight.

Up next Elias.

Backstage Kayla Braxton interviews Bayley and Finn Balor about their Mixed Match Challenge rematch against Jinder Mahal and Alicia Fox. Whilst they are talking, Bobby Lashley and Lio Rush interrupt and talk about themselves

JoJo introduces Elias, Elias is in the ring, Elias starts playing a tune, Elias says when the legends speak they are speaking about me and one man who knows this is John Cena, everyone knows that WWE stands for Walk with Elias, I admit when I am wrong and what happened in Australis wasn’t my fault and have written a song to reflect that and asks audience to silence phones and shut their mouth. Elias sings about Australia not being fair, mocks John Cena’s hair, It got worse when I got sent to Chicago, Elias mocks the Cubs not making the World Series, Music of Ronda Rousey hits and out comes Raw Womens Champion Ronda Rousey for the Supershow Down 6 Womens Tag Team Match next.

Commercial break

Match 2: Super Show Down 6 Womens Tag Team Rematch – Ronda Rousey and Bella Twins Vs The Riott Squad.

Match starts with Brie Bella and Liv Morgan, then all participants in the ring and a brawl ensues, it breaks up and Sarah Logan and Ronda Rousey are tagged in as we go to commercial break.

When we return from commercial break Ruby Riott is in control of Nikki Bella, Bella regains control, Brie Bella tagged in, whilst referee is distracted a double attack and STO on Brie Bella on the outside. End of the match sees Ronda tagged in and then hooks her armbar submission on Ruby Riott for the win as Nikki and Brie hold Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan on the outside.

Winners: Raw Womens Champion Ronda Rousey and The Bella Twins – Nikki and Brie

After the match Nikki and Brie Bella celebrate with Ronda and then the Bella Twins double team Ronda Rousey, Ronda is double teamed till she nails a armbar first on Brie and then again on Nikki Bella and then they brawl on the outside and referees come and separate them, then Bella Twins toss Rousey into the steel steps then into the barricade, they then drag her by her hair and toss her in the ring and stand on her and crowd are booking, Nikki grabs the belt and drops it on Ronda and they leave as referees check on Ronda as we go to a commercial break.

Match 3: Mixed Match Challenge Mixed Tag Team Match: Finn Balor and Bayley Vs Jinder Mahal and Alicia Fox w/Sunil Singh

End of this match sees Finn Balor in control of Jinder Mahal, then Alicia Fox breaking the fall, then Bayley pulls out Alicia Fox, then Finn Balor nails Coup-De-Gras for the win.

Winners via Pinfall Finn Balor and Bayley

Backstage we see Dolph Ziggler, Drew McIntyre and Braun Strowman discussing strategy for the match, Drew and Dolph are arguing back and forth and Braun shouts and stop them talking and says you are here to help me become WWE Universal Champion.

Backstage Heath Slater asks Baron Corbin for a chance to participate in Battle Royal to determine participants for WWE Crown Jewel tournament. Baron says you are just not good enough.

WWE Crown Jewel Global Battle Royal Qualification Match:

We see multiple people in the ring for the battle Royal, GM Baron Corbin comes out and says he will win the battle royal and qualify for the tournament. Participants: Gregor Falcon (Russia), Egypt: Sultan of Shwarma (Mexico) Masked mass, Poland (Polish Squeezer) Belgium (Fran “Belgium” Waffle, Spain’s Conquistador, Luxemborg The Crusher. Dr Anarchy.

All participants attack Baron Corbin, Conquistador is waiting outside, Baron Corbin dominates and eliminates everyone and celebrates in the corner but Conquistador is left and still in and drops Corbin with German Suplexes, Olympic Slam and Baron Corbin is eliminated. The Conquistador wins and qualifies for Crown Jewel Tournament. Conquistador is revealed as Kurt Angle.

Commercial break

Singles Match: Ember Moon Vs Nia Jax

This was a quick match with both women brawling on the outside from the get go and then brawling on the outside leads to Ember Moon winning via Countout.

Winner via Countout Ember Moon

After the match Nia Jax and Ember Moon hug as a mark of respect for each other.

We go to commercial break and Trish Stratus is next.

Trish Stratus comes out and says in 3 weeks we make history with all women PPV Evolution, let us talk about my opponent Alexa Bliss, and her last week Moment of Bliss sounds like a Moment of BS and show a Moment of Stratusfaction. Alexa Bliss comes out with Mickie James and says really want to hear you, Trish says you come up short in a lot of places. Alexa says a short joke and put the jokes aside, I have goose bumps, you are a 7 time champion and a Hall of Famer, I can finally say women-to-women you sucked, like really sucked, you wouldn’t be able to step in the ring if I was there you would have been a overthought living in my shadow, Trish says step in the ring right now and prove it. Alexa and Mickie enter the ring and Mickie says not happening now as nothing happens good in Chicago, Trish says Mickie tell Alexa what will happen and the beat down Alexa will feel at Evelution. Mickie says maybe we should team up and Trish says that is a good idea and it is a Extremely easy and will be this person, Lita comes out and Trish Stratus and Lita double team Alexa and then Lita tries for moonsault but Alexa saves Mickie James

Backstage we see The Shield in a dark corridor and they say they aren’t a alliance, friendship but a brotherhood, you are not the bad guys, we are the bad guys, we don’t bend and don’t crack and we are the one true constant, the hounds of justice, THE SHIELD.

The Ascension – Konnor and Viktor Vs “Glorious” Bobby Roode and Chad Gable.

Chad Gable and Bobby Roode pickup the win over the Ascension via Pinfall.

Winners via Pinfall Chad Gable and Bobby Roode

After the match Authors of Pain come down and attack all 4 members with Drake Maverick looking on nailing their Super Collider finishing move.

Paul Heyman comes out and says he is the advocate for the Crown Jewel of WWE Brock Lesnar, I am here to see a fight, legalised beggary as The Shield face Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre and they brawled in Australia, and a long flight and fight again here in Chicago, Superstars beat the hell out of each to make WWE universe members smile, in Suplex City and Brock Lesnar isn’t here but home resting before gym training and becoming a 2 sport champion here in WWE and UFC and Brock enters Crown Jewel with the individual goal but Roman Reigns is different because he is part of a group, Brock hasn’t said We, We, We but Me, Me, Me which is why on November 2nd in Saudi Arabia your winner and reigning, defending WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar.

Music of The Shield hits and they come through the crowd for the main event.

Six Man Tag Team Match: The Shield – Dean Ambrose, WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns Vs Braun Strowman & Raw Tag Team Champions – Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler.

End of the match sees Drew McIntyre nail his Clyamore kick on Dean Ambrose for the win.

Winners via Pinfall: Braun Strowman & Raw Tag Team Champions – Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler.

After the match Raw ends with Dean Ambrose walking to the back leaving Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins in the ring looking on.

Raw ends.

Report by Achal

Owner of wwewithaview.co.uk

