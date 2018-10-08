10/8/18 Raw Preview

Via WWE.com:

Quick Hits:

– Triple H & Shawn Michaels to respond to the vicious post-match assault they suffered at WWE Super Show-Down

– Rousey and The Bella Twins aim to quiet The Riott Squad once again

– The Shield face Braun Strowman’s “pack” in six-man rematch

– Trish Stratus returns to Raw tonight

– Cena & Lashley forge powerful alliance Down Under

One last time. At WWE Super Show-Down, Triple H conquered The Undertaker in their No Disqualification Match that shattered a table, bent steel and pushed both longtime rivals to their limits.

With both Shawn Michaels and Kane entering the battle and taking full advantage of the lenient stipulation, the WWE Universe bore witness as four of the most iconic Superstars of all time made history Down Under in an incredible main event. However, as Triple H showed his respect for his defeated opponent after the bell, both The Deadman and The Big Red Machine lashed out at The Game and HBK in a horrific display.

Tonight on Raw, The Game and HBK will react to the heinous assault at the hands of The Brothers of Destruction.

