WWE to report Q3 2018 financial results on October 25

– WWE will report its third quarter 2018 results on Thursday, October 25, 2018 before the opening of the market. Chairman and CEO Vincent McMahon and Co-Presidents, George A. Barrios and Michelle D. Wilson, will host a conference call beginning at 11AM EST to discuss the results. The earnings presentation referenced during the call will be made available on October 25, 2018 at corporate.wwe.com/investors. WWE has been on Wall Street’s good books lately so it will be interesting to see where this last quarter will take them in terms of revenue and WWE Network subscribers.

