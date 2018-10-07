WWE moves Crown Jewel event to a smaller venue

The Crown Jewel pay-per-view from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia had a change of venue and will no longer be held at the King Fahd International Stadium.

The King Fahd International Stadium is the largest stadium in Riyadh and holds nearly 60,000 fans but the show has now been changed to the King Saud University Stadium, a much smaller stadium that with the current configuration sits nearly 25,000 fans.

It is unclear what prompted the change of the venue. Tickets are not even on sale yet with just over a month to go for the show.

