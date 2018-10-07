The Undertaker names his strongest opponent

In an interview with Fellowship Church Senior Pastor Ed Young (via Wrestling Inc), The Undertaker spoke about the strongest wrestlers he’s faced in his career, and spoke about just how strong Mark Henry is.

He said: “There [have] been a lot. Lesnar, Lesnar especially his first time in [WWE] when he was still in his 20s. He was just a freakish athlete. And he still is, but I mean, in his 20s, when he first came up. He was a NCAA national heavyweight champion and he defied what your mind would tell you. Kane, my gosh, Kane is just incredibly strong. Man, there [have] been some cats. Mark Henry, oh my gosh, Mark Henry is at a whole-nother-level.

I’ve seen him, now this is a great story, so when we travel overseas, once we get to where we’re going, we travel around on buses. You had good guys on one bus and bad guys on the other. Anyway, we were checking out of a hotel one morning. We had a four-hour drive to the next city, wherever we were going. And in front of the first bus was a car and the driver didn’t have enough room to pull out. And we’re sitting there. No one could find who owns this car. Everybody’s looking at their watch like, ‘oh my gosh.’ Everybody’s worried about, ‘oh, I’ve got to go to the gym,’ ‘I’ve got to eat,’ and all this other [stuff]. Mark gets wind of it and he goes, ‘I’ll handle it.’ Mark gets up, goes off the bus, grabs a towl, goes to the backend of this car, puts the towel under the fenderwell, he reaches under it, he picks it up, and he takes a couple of steps, and he puts it down. He looks at his hands, refixes the towel, puts it under there again, picks it up, walked it a couple more steps until we had enough of an angle for the bus to pull out. I was like, ‘what do you do with that?’ I’ve seen him take… we were in Japan once and I’ve seen him take a nice piece of silver. It was like a spoon you’d stir your coffee with. So it’s a spoon like that [gestures with hand], nice thick silver. And he twisted it like a pretzel. I’ve seen him take frying pans and bend them in half. It’s just a gift that he’d been given that not many people have.” Undertaker noted, “and he’s just the nicest guy in the world.”

(Visited 1 times, 246 visits today)