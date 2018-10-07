Steve Austin and The Rock discuss if Rock oversold the Stunner

Did The Rock oversell Austin’s stunner?

I always thought so. In fact, the ROck’s sell job on the Stunner became the way all characters sold the Stunner in WWE video games.

Rock and Austin themselves don’t agree.

That was not overselling. The Stunner is a complete shoot. Very painful.. RT @90sWWE: Here's every @steveaustinBSR Stunner on @TheRock… Overselling at it's finest! 😂👌 pic.twitter.com/TuUJv8H8fL — Steve Austin (@steveaustinBSR) October 5, 2018

