Rumored card for WWE’s Crown Jewel event

Oct 7, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck

Crown Jewel

(Visited 1 times, 520 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags:

More from my site

2 Responses

  1. Havok says:
    October 7, 2018 at 10:16 pm

    Not hating this card

  2. Steven B says:
    October 7, 2018 at 10:25 pm

    Oh look, Paul Levesque is going to main event again, Eddiesploitation is back, and they’re hosting a “World Cup” where only 2 countries participate!

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

10/3/18 Impact Press Pass with Eddie Edwards & Moose

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal