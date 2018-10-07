Rumored card for WWE’s Crown Jewel event

Oct 7, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck
Crown Jewel
Post Category: News Tags: Crown Jewel
Not hating this card
Oh look, Paul Levesque is going to main event again, Eddiesploitation is back, and they’re hosting a “World Cup” where only 2 countries participate!
Name (required)
Mail (required)
Website
10/3/18 Impact Press Pass with Eddie Edwards & Moose
Not hating this card
Oh look, Paul Levesque is going to main event again, Eddiesploitation is back, and they’re hosting a “World Cup” where only 2 countries participate!