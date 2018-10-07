Qualifying matches announced for the Crown Jewel’s World Cup Tournament

With no other men’s pay-per-view this month, the build on Raw and Smackdown will be solely for the Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia which takes place on November 2. As part of the Crown Jewel show there will be a World Cup, a tournament-style event to determine the first WWE World Cup winner. Although no information has been given as to how this tournament will be played out, WWE announced that the first qualifying match will take place on Smackdown this coming Tuesday.

It will be former WWE champion Randy Orton taking on the returning Big Show with the winner advancing to the pay-per-view. The Big Show has not wrestled since the September 4, 2017 episode of Monday Night Raw where he lost to Braun Strowman in a cage match. He was written off television as he needed to undergo surgery and since then he has lost a lot of weight and looks absolutely incredible.

