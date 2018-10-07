John Cena & Nikki Bella Spotted Together Again

Nikki Bella claimed last week that she and John Cena no longer speak. But, the two seem thick as thieves in this Instagram picture of the former, possibly current wrestling power couple out and about shopping in Australia.

This picture, which reveals John Cena’s silly hair and a pretty strong ass shot of Bella, is clearly new given the look of Cena. So, are they are aren’t they? And, do you care at all anyway?

