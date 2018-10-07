Becky Lynch to defend her title on Tuesday, stipulation added

The Smackdown Women’s title match that will take place on Smackdown this coming week has an added stipulation to it which does not favor the champion much! It was revealed that Becky Lynch will have to win fair and square against Charlotte Flair because if she gets disqualified for any reason, she will lose the title and Flair would be the new champion. Lynch walked out of Melbourne, Australia on Saturday still with the title after she got disqualified. Flair locked Becky in the figure 4 leg lock but before Flair made her tap out, Becky reached for the Smackdown Women’s title and whipped Charlotte with it, forcing the referee to call for the bell. Her heel actions did not push away any of her recent surge in popularity though as the Melbourne crowd still reacted positively to the Irish Lass Kicker!

