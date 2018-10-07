All In 2 and 3 Being Considered

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter (via WrestlingInc.com) has a report on future All In events promoted by The Bullet Club. Per the report, plans are being talked about for All In 2 and All In 3.

One issue that needs to be worked out before more planning for the events can take place is contracts for Bullet Club members, many of which are slated to expire by the end of the year. Additionally, Memorial Day and Labor Day are being looked as potential future dates for the next events. However, Memorial Day is being seen as too quick of a turnaround for fans who might already be planning on attending the scheduled ROH/NJPW show at the Madison Square Garden on April 6.

Locations that are being talked about for the upcoming events include Chicago, Illinois and Southern California, which has already hosted numerous NJPW, including last Sunday’s Fighting Spirit Unleashed.

