WWE Super Show-Down Results

Here are the results from the Super Show-Down pay-per-view which took place earlier today in Melbourne, Australia.

The New Day defeated Sheamus and Cesaro to retain the Smackdown Tag Team titles; Charlotte Flair defeated Becky Lynch via disqualification so Becky retains the Smackdown Women’s title; Bobby Lashley and John Cena defeated Kevin Owens and Elias; The IIconics defeated Asuka and Naomi; AJ Styles defeated Samoa Joe to retain the WWE title; The Bella Twins and Ronda Rousey defeated The Riott Squad; Buddy Murphy defeated Cedric Alexander to win the Cruiserweight title; The Shield defeated Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler, and Drew McIntyre; Daniel Bryan defeated The Miz to become the #1 contender for the WWE title; Triple H defeated The Undertaker.

The main event saw both Kane and Shawn Michaels interfere multiple times in the match and after the ending came, all four men stood in the middle of the ring hugging each other and raising each other’s arms as fireworks went off in the background. But that did not last long as Taker and Kane turned on Triple H and Shawn Michaels, effectively ending the show of respect. HBK got the last chokeslam through the announce table and the show then faded to black with the Brothers of Destruction walking to the back.

