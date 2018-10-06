WWE awards three scholarships to former employees including Vickie Guerrero

Former Smackdown General Manager Vickie Guerrero is among the recipients of the 2018 WWE Talent Scholarships.

“I am honored,” Guerrero told WWE.com. “I’ve always considered WWE my second family, and for them to recognize that I have this dream of graduating and continuing my education has motivated me even more to keep continuing what I’m doing.”

Guerrero is currently pursuing her bachelor’s degree in science and healthcare administration at Herzing University, and plans on graduating next summer.

“I’ve always loved the healthcare industry,” she said. “During my schooling, I fell in love with the administration part of it. It’s a dream of mine to continue and one day, have the opportunity to run a hospital or medical facility. That would be a prayer answered for me.”

Also receiving scholarships this year are former WWE Performance Center recruits Theo Agbi and Josh Woods. Agbi is seeking his law degree from Vermont Law School, while Woods is working toward a degree in criminal justice from the University of Central Florida.

(Visited 1 times, 38 visits today)