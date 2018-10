Update on Pete Dunne

Pete Dunne is currently dealing with a foot injury, though the extent of the injury isn’t known at this time.

It isn’t known when exactly the injury went down. He last wrestled on September 30, when he took on Ilja Dragunov at the Hello Wembley show from PROGRESS Wrestling. He was noticeably limping during the match, picking up the win. The injury isn’t expected to keep him out of action at next weekend’s NXT tapings.

