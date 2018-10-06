Review of “The World of The Rock” WWE Book

by Alan Wojcik

Finally THE ROCK has come back…to book form. The multi-time WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) World champion plus champion of the Hollywood box office charts on numerous occasions is receiving the star treatment in the new publication on his life and career, THE WORLD OF THE ROCK (DK Publishing, $24.99, 160pp) written by Steve Pantaleo, who is the Global Publishing Manager for WWE.

Right out of the gate I must mention the book is laid out in a format similar to the highly acclaimed WWE Encyclopedia. So it is easy to be read by an 8 year old or an 80 year old. If you have only seen his films, The Rock AKA Dwayne Johnson had a great life before he ever first heard a director yell ACTION. He won a national championship as a member of the Miami (FL) Hurricanes football team in 1991. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in criminology and physiology in 1995. After a failed attempt to become a professional football player, he came home with literally seven bucks in his pocket (Seven Bucks is Johnson’s production company). He decided to get into the family business, professional wrestling (or as WWE calls it sports entertainment.) He definitely had the pedigree being the grandson of the legendary “High Chief” Peter Maivia and son of “Soul Man” Rocky Johnson.

The book will take you through the humongous wrestling lineage the Maivia/Johnson family encapsulates which includes current WWE superstars Nia Jax, Roman Reigns plus Jimmy and Jey Uso. Also covered is how Rocky Maivia was debuted at Survivor Series 1996 (a WWE pay-per-view event), how his good guy character was rejected by fans and how The Rock was born out of fan disgust. As someone who watched the WWE during this era; dubbed the Attitude Era, I can back up what the author says. The Rock was super hated by WWE fans and when he did eventually become a good guy, he took things to another level. The author covers the major rivalries The Rock was involved with during his career, including HHH, John Cena, Mick Foley (Mankind/Cactus Jack/Dude Love) and the other major superstar of the late 1990’s “Stone Cold” Steve Austin.

If you are a fan of the Hollywood stuff only, you are in luck because the book also outlines how Johnson’s film debut in The Mummy 2 led to the Scorpion King prequel and the other tremendous films that have followed along since. Get this book for the Rock fan in your life because they will not be disappointed. THE WORLD OF THE ROCK is now on sale in book stores and online retailers worldwide. Thanks to DK Publishing; specifically Kristen Fisher, for allowing me to review this wonderful book.

