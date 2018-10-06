Full card for the ROH’s Glory by Honor

Oct 6, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck

Here is the full card for the October 12th ROH Glory by Honor. The show will air live on ROH Honor Club with the following matches…

Shane Taylor vs. Adam Page
* Hurricane Helms vs. Marty Scurll
* Bully Ray vs. Jonathan Gresham
* Jeff Cobb vs. Eli Isom
* Kenny King & Flip Gordon vs. The Kingdom (Vinny & TK)
* Non- Title Match: Champions The Briscoes vs. The Bouncers (Milonas & The Bruiser)
* ROH Six-Man Title Match: Champions Cody & The Young Bucks vs. SoCal Uncensored
* ROH Title Match: Champion Jay Lethal vs. Silas Young

Fri Oct 12 – 8pm ET – @UMBCEventCenter

Streaming LIVE for #HonorClub!
ROHHonorClub.com

