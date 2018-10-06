Bryan gets title match against AJ Styles at Crown Jewel in Saudi

In a surprisingly quick match, Daniel Bryan defeated The Miz at Super Show-Down to become the number one contender for the WWE title currently held by AJ Styles.

The match lasted only 2 minutes and 25 seconds, the shortest match on the card. Even The IIconics vs Asuka and Naomi got more time at nearly 6 minutes.

Daniel Bryan will get his title opportunity at the Crown Jewel pay-per-view in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on November 2 and this will be his first match for a singles title since he returned to the ring earlier this year.

Bryan wrestled AJ Styles on the post-WrestleMania Smackdown in April in a match that ended in a no contest after Shinsuke Nakamura interfered and attacked both men.

