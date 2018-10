Update on Daga

MLW CEO Court Bauer gives a update on Daga

After having his ear damage in a match with Low Ki

It was a partial tear. A specialist believes they should be able to repair most of the damage. @Daga_wrestler is a very tough dude. Not an easy situation. https://t.co/G1HZ3u8bXA — Court Bauer (@courtbauer) October 5, 2018

On a side note Daga and Tessa Blanchard are currently dating.

