SmackDown’s New Years Day Taping Details

The 2019 New Year’s Day episode of Smackdown will be taped a few days before, to little surprise. WWE will tape the episode in Pittsburgh on December 29th. PWInsider reports that a Fatal Four Way WWE Championship match between AJ Styles, Daniel Bryan, Samoa Joe and The Miz is being advertised locally, along with a Smackdown Women’s Championship match between Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair.

